Zimbabwe: Costa Nhamoinesu Joins Polish Second Tier Club

20 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Zimbabwe Warriors player, Costa Nhamoinesu, has been given an opportunity to complete his career in Europe after sealing a move to Polish second tier side Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (TSP) after a year-long stint at Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

The move to Poland will see Nhamoinesu retracing his roots to the central European nation where he began his professional career in 2017 at KS Wisla Ustronianka, a club he had joined after leaving Masvingo United.

The 35-year old defender has signed a one year contract at TSP, who are seeking a quick return to the Polish topflight, the Ekstraklasa, after their relegation last season.

Nhamoinesu has wasted no time in getting acquainted with his new club having already joined his teammates for their pre-season preparations ahead of the Fortuna 1 League, which is the second-tier of Polish football.

At the weekend, the former Zimbabwe international featured in a pre-season friendly match against topflight side Wisla Kraków. He was a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw.

TSP told their fans on their social media platforms that they are excited to have Nhamoinesu in their ranks.

"From Zimbabwe, through the Vistula, Lubin and Praga to Bielsko-Biala. From a boy from the ghetto, to an experienced fighter Costa Nhamoinesu, welcome to TSP," the club said on Twitter.

Nhamoinesu is no stranger to Poland where he started his European career in 2007 after signing for KS Wisla Ustronianka from Masvingo United.

The Chitungwiza-bred defender then moved to another Polish side Zaglebie Lubin, where he would spend five years.

His exploits at Zaglebie Lubin attracted the interests of Czech Republic giants Sparta Prague, where he established himself as a legend of the club before his departure in June last year.

Nhamoinesu spent last season in India with Kerala Blasters where he spent eight months between October 2020 and June 2021.

