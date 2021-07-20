Namibia: Windhoek Running Out of Burial Space

19 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

AT the rate people are dying of Covid-19, Windhoek's main cemetery at Pionierspark will no longer be open for funerals by 2024.

This is according to City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye, who says based on the current death rate, the cemetery will only be able to accommadate burials for another three years.

He says the only way to create more space would be to clear some trees in the city's Gammams Cemetery.

Gravediggers are overwhelmed by the number of burials taking place at the cemetery on a daily basis.

Robert Nghishimona (39), who has been working at Gammams cemetery for almost two years, says the biggest challenge he encounters at work is when a burial takes places next to the space where they are digging a new grave.

"It is sad and emotional to see bereaved families bidding their loved ones farewell. I feel as if I am disrespecting them at times. It is very difficult to work while they are there," he says.

Kondja Fransisco (28) says: "We never used to dig graves every day, but now it is an everyday task, because we have to prepare the graves in time for people to be laid to rest peacefully."

He says they have never seen people dying at the rate they do currently.

Petrus Wilson (24) only started digging graves a week ago.

He says at first it he found it disturbing to work in a cemetery, but he has now adapted to the job and is able to sleep at night.

He says a friend told him about the job opportunity, which he grabbed with both hands to be able to support his family at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region.

Salomo Ndeulita (29) believes people should repent for their sins, because times are uncertain and death is unavoidable.

While some workers are digging new graves, others are reopening old graves to make room for spouses and relatives to join their loved ones.

In line with the current Covid-19 regulations, only 10 mourners are allowed to attend burials.

