Namibia: Food Prices Bulldozing Into Constrained Disposable Income

FOOD and non-alcoholic beverage costs have been responsible for the increased cost of living in the country, as consumers are diverting more of their income towards buying food.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency, compared to 12 months ago, as of June 2021, 32% of the price increases consumers experienced are on food and non-alcoholic beverage items.

The food category accounts for approximately 14,8% of consumer expenditure monthly. However, this differs with income groups, with some people spending more than that on food.

Food prices are skyrocketing yet the minister of agriculture has been persuading cabinet to approve that the Agribusdev ceases operations. The parastatal, which was managing more than 11 green schemes around the country, was supposed to increase local food production.

"These people are not serious with all these price increases, let alone the retail industry. They are now increasing their prices on a weekly basis," a consumer wrote.

Consumers are paying N$72,12 for 1,5kg chicken mixed portions, according to NSA.

The statistics agency revealed that for June 2021, the annual inflation rate increased by 4,1% compared to 2,1% recorded in June 2020.

Last month's inflation rate was the highest over the past 12 months, NSA revealed.

Year-to-date, prices of goods and services have been increasing at the rate of 3,4% on average.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate increased by 0,5% compared to 0,3% recorded a month earlier.

"The main drivers to the June 2021 annual inflation rate were the food and non-alcoholic beverages (1,3 percentage points), and transport (1,3 percentage points)," said NSA.

The inflation rate for the food sub-category increased by 7,7% during June 2021 compared to an increase of 4,9% during the same period last year. This is way higher than the rate at which other goods' prices are increasing in the country.

Meat is the most expensive food item in Namibia, as according to NSA, "meat was 16% more expensive than a year ago, which registered 8%".

Chicken recorded the highest increase in this category at 25,2%, followed by offal at 18,2%.

On non-meat food items, rice recorded the highest inflation, as it was 18% more expensive than June last year, followed by bread at 10,5%.

Prices for vegetables, including potatoes and other tubers, increased by 6,8% in June 2021 compared to 11,7% recorded in June 2020.

The slowdown was caused mainly by the drop in the prices of carrots (-21,9%), onions (-20,8%) and green pepper (-12,2%), as local production came to the rescue.

Eggs recorded an upward price change of 7,2% followed by fresh milk, long-life milk at 5,6% and cream at 3,6%.

During the month of June 2021, the price of fruits increased by 6% because of low local fruit production.

Within the fruit category, avocados recorded the highest inflation at 22,7%, followed by apples at 13,4% and pears at 11,9%.

According to stockbrokers and wealth manager Simonis Storm's analysis, the recent social instability in South Africa may lead to partial disruptions in food supply.

"We do expect upward pressure on food prices for Namibia given our reliance on food imports from South Africa and due to higher fuel prices," the analysis read.

Simonis Storm forecast annual average inflation of 3,5% for 2021, saying the biggest risks to their forecast include prolonged social unrest in South Africa leading to major disruptions in the food supply chain and increased food prices.

The other risk, according to Simonis Storm, would arise if OPEC members fail to agree on increases in oil production and oil prices increase further, while a weaker rand could also play a role.

The Namibian inflation basket contains over 350 items, grouped into 12 categories and 55 sub-categories, for which prices are collected on a monthly basis from more than 900 retail outlets. The basket was last rebased in 2013, using household expenditure data collected (11 years ago) in the 2009/10 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

