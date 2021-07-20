Namibia: Ministry Doubles Up On Travel Permit Fees

AS of today ordinary passports and refugee passports will cost an extra N$200.

This was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security last week.

The renewal of lost and damaged passports will cost N$800, which is twice the original fee. The ministry also announced citizenship by descent certificates would not be free any more, but would now cost N$500.

Emergency travel documents will now cost N$300 - hiked from N$150. The fee for new travel documents is now N$400, and for replacing lost or damaged travel documents, one would now have to fork out N$600.

The ministry has also maintained that ordinary citizens will pay for new passports, but new diplomatic passports are free. Renewal of these would, however, cost N$400.

These increases follow a wave of fuel price hikes, an increase in municipal bus fares, waste removal, and other tariffs as the general cost of living rises.

Executive director of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Etienne Maritz says: "The enhancement of security features of passport booklets, visas, and permits resulted in higher procurement prices."

Maritz says the number of passport booklet pages has also been increased from 32 to 47 pages.

Passports will now be valid for 10 years. Visas on arrival will now cost N$ 1 200.

Tourists would now have to fork out an extra N$100 for visas. Fees for short-term employment visas, employment permits and students' permits have increased with N$100.

Permanent residence permits will now cost N$20 000.

A new citizenship through naturalisation certificate will now cost N$1 200 to acquire, and N$500 to replace.

Citizenship certificate registration remains free, but a duplicate will set you back N$500.

The voluntary act of relinquishing citizenship or one's nationality will now cost N$1 000, which is up from N$100.

Marriage certificates will now cost N$1 200.

