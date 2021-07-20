Namibia: Ombudsman Interviews to Go Public

20 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided to hold public interviews for the shortlisted candidates to fill the position of Ombudsman.

In a statement issued yesterday, the commission has shortlisted National Council secretary, Tousy Namiseb, Fishcor acting chief executive officer, Ruth Herunga and Basilius Dyakugha who is a chief legal officer at Law Reform and Development Commission.

Herunga also applied and was shortlisted for the prosecutor general position earlier this year. Incumbent Martha Imalwa was reappointed. "In line with the principles of transparency and accountability, the JSC at its meeting of 4 June 2021 resolved to conduct a public interview, which includes live streaming of the proceedings," reads the statement. Following the advertisement of the vacancy in May, the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) called on the JSC to consider having public interviews.

The movement was of the view the person to succeed the current Ombudsman, John Walters should be put through a public interview process for more transparency.

The public interviews, which will be a first of its kind, are scheduled to take place on 23 July.

The appointment of a successful candidate will bring an end to Walters' tenure which began in 2004.

The successful candidate as part of his or her duties will be empowered and bound by the constitution to investigate complaints about

violations of fundamental rights and "freedoms, abuse of power, corruption, unfair, harsh, insensitive or discourteous treatment of an inhabitant of Namibia by an official in the employment of any organ of government", and complaints about the over-utilisation of Namibia's living natural resources, the irrational exploitation of non-renewable resources, or the degradation and destruction of the country's ecosystem and failure to protect the beauty and character of Namibia.

The constitution also gives the Ombudsman the power to approach a court to have offending action or conduct or offending procedures stopped. -mamakali@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X