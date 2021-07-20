Tanzania: RC Lauds Ggml for Empowering Traders

19 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The newly appointed Geita Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule has commended Geita Gold Mine Limited (GGML) for its continuous capacity building programme to the communities, especially to the traders in line with the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC).

Paying a visit to the company recently, she said was satisfied by their operations observing the country's laws and plough back to the community, which in turn support education and health projects.

Accompanied by both the Regional and District security committees, Ms Senyamule said, she was interested in learning how the company conducts its operations in harmony with its neighbours, adding: " I have learnt from the media that GGML has been the recipient of several awards as a top taxpayer, and a leading mining company in Tanzania.

"On this first visit, I would like to commend GGML for how it has been conducting business and simultaneously fulfilling Corporate Social Responsibility obligations.

"I am impressed by your capacity building programme to Geita entrepreneurs run in collaboration with the NEEC because the programme empowers Geita locals to get business opportunities from the company.

"I urge GGML to execute more projects with sustainable impacts even after the life of the mine has come to an end."

Elaborating on the company's achievements in the past 21 years, GGML Senior Manager - Partnerships, ManaceNdoroma said they are still committed to the sustainable development of the Geita community.

"We have continuously demonstrated social investment commitment by actively partnering with the government in improving social services, including education, health, water and roads as well as other economic activities for the community surrounding the mine.

"GGML has spent over 30bn/- to execute several community projects in partnership with the Geita local authorities after the amendment of the Mining Act in 2017," he added.

