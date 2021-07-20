Tanzania Produces Chemical-Free Fertiliser for Organic Farmers

A chemical-free fertilizer that seeks to strengthen organic farming in Tanzania and increase markets for crops produced by organic farmers was launched in Njombe yesterday.

The launching was graced by Njombe District Commissioner, Ms Kisa Kasongwa, on behalf of Njombe Regional Commissioner, Eng Marwa Rubirya.

The Managing Director of Guavay Company Limited, Eng Ahad Katera, told the launch ceremony that the company is currently producing 3,500 tonnes a year but plans to raise production to 20,000 tonnes annually.

He said the company is particularly targeting local avocado producers so that they can competitively sell the fruits in European and American markets.

"We want to help them increase productivity so that they can compete well and have their fruits accepted in those markets," he said.

He also said they are also targeting producers of vanilla, cocoa and coffee, explaining that those crops when produced by organic farmers they have a ready market overseas.

Ms Kasongwa praised the company for its pioneering feat and for cooperating well with researchers from universities of Dar es Salaam, Sokoine and Makerere and the Commission for Science and Technology. The three-year research, that started in 2014 and ended in 2017, was sponsored by Bolnnnovate Africa.

The DC said the fertiliser, being marketed under a brand name of Hakika, is also a good for onion, maize and paddy and appealed to the company to increase production to reduce importation of fertilisers. She said avodado is now a strategic cash crop for Njombe, Iringa and Mbeya Regions.

She appealed to extension officers to educate farm on best ways of using the fertiliser and use the fertiliser to protect soil health.

The representative of Bolnnnovate Africa, Ms Shira Mukiibi, said the fertiliser will increase agricultural production in Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

She praised the Tanzanian government for supporting researches that seek to increase agricultural production.