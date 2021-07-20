Zimbabwe: Gardener Whose Boss' Dogs Savagely Mauled Boy (7) Is Fined $20 000

20 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A Chinhoyi gardener has been fined $20 000 for letting his boss' dogs out of the yard before they mauled a neighbour's seven-year-old grandson, resulting in him suffering permanent disability.

Stanley Mwale (42) of 10776 Mapako Phase 2 pleaded guilty when he appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tapiwa Banda last Friday charged with releasing the two pit bull terrier dogs, which are banned canine breeds in the country.

Failure to deposit the $20 000 with the Clerk of Court will see Mwale spend 30 days in prison.

The state, led by Tinoziva Chipupuri, told the court that on 17 June this year, at around 11am, the boy, Samuel Phineas, ran towards the main gate at a house where Mwale works after a misunderstanding with his grandfather Richard Zulu for allegedly stealing some biscuits at a nearby market.

Mwale heard Samuel crying and opened the gate trying to establish what was happening.

This was when the vicious dogs charged towards the boy before biting him on the forehead, upper lip and on both legs.

Mwale tried to restrain the dogs from further attacking Samuel, but was overpowered until his workmate Ackim Moenda ran to the scene and managed to fend off the marauding canines.

The minor sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he underwent facial reconstruction.

The boy suffered permanent disability, for which his family is now seeking compensation from the dogs' owner Samuel Mugari, who was curiously not arrested nor charged for vicarious liability.

