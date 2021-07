Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate in Konde constituency, Sheha Mpemba Faki has been declared the winner in the by-elections held on Saturday.

The election was held after former Konde Member of Parliament (MP), Khatib Said Haji died in May this year. Sheha Mpemba Faki collected 1,796 votes out of 5,020 valid votes