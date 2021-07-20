Tanzanian Students Promote Tourism

19 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian students pursuing studies abroad are good ambassadors in promoting the country's tourism attractions, thus increasing the number of tourists and generate more earnings.

The remarks were made recently by the Global Education Link, Managing Director, Abdulmarik Mollel while clarifying the fundamental role that Tanzanian students studying abroad can play and benefit their country.

"There are thousands of Tanzanians studying in United States of America, England, India and have been providing the country's tourism information through tour companies and other means of communication thus boosting the number of tourists into the country.

So the global link has started the special initiatives of making sure these students are also the country's ambassadors where they study by training them on different techniques they can use in promoting the Tanzania tourism attractions.

Mollel who is also a member of the task force committee for health tourism created by the Minister for Health, Doroth Gwajima said constituting 14 members, adding his companies has started contacting some students studying abroad tasking their different roles in promoting health tourism.

"Tanzanians send hundreds of students to study abroad including England, India, USA, Canada, Russia and other different countries thus may become good tourism ambassadors to benefit the country's economy," he noted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X