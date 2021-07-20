Kenya: Police Nab Man Who 'Conned Lonely' Woman

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a single and 'lonely' women of their retirement benefits.

DCI said that the suspect identified as Wycliffe Amakobe Omunga targets single and vulnerable women who are about to retire with the intent of conning them their hard-earned pension.

He then showers them with "sweet nothings and promises of a blissful retirement together."

"After being swept off their feet, the love-struck women are duped into starting businesses with the con who then disappears with their entire savings leaving them heartbroken and desolate," DCI explained.

Omunga is said to have fleeced one of his victims of Sh780,050 she had just earned from a pension scheme after tricking her into a love affair.

He then deceived her into starting a joint water refilling business and the woman gave him the money, marking the beginning of her woes.

"What started as a blossoming love story and a joint retirement venture ended in premium tears. The relationship immediately crumbled like a house of cards after the man disappeared with the entire amount."

"Efforts by the woman to reach her newfound love hit a dead end after his phone went off and her messages were left unanswered," DCI added.

The woman managed to trace and confront the man, but he claimed that the business had been taken over by an insurance company for failing to pay an unspecified debt.

The suspect will be arraigned in court to answer charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

DCI urged any other victims who may have been swindled by the suspect to report the matter at DCI headquarters Serious Crime Unit for action.