Kenya: Man in Court for 'Beating' His Wife in Public

A businessman who allegedly caused a scene at his ex-wife's business premises while accusing her of infidelity has been charged with assaulting and causing her bodily injuries.

At Kibera law courts, Nicholas Kibiwott Kaimoi is accused of beating up and injuring his ex-wife Betty Jepchumba Kibiwott at her bar in Kawangware, Nairobi, on May 1, 2021.

Kaimoi is said to have stormed the business demanding to know why his wife was having affairs with other men and hanging out with them when she was still married to him.

They had separated six months earlier.

The suspect is then said to have roughed up the complainant in presence of her customers and employees prompting them to take off.

Kibiwott allegedly locked herself inside her car and called the police emergency number and police officers responded and rescued her. They arrested Kaimoi inside the bar.

But Kaimoi denied the accusations before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto and claimed the allegations are mere falsehoods arising from domestic issues.

He was freed on a bond of Sh50,000 with a surety of a like sum and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on August 4.