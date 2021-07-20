Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 159,000 Across Continent

Ploy Phutpheng/WHO
A medical scientist works on testing of the novel coronavirus.
20 July 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of July 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 6,259,982 while over 39,472,679 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 158,494 and 5,419,301 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,302,304 and 67,080 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (558,785), Tunisia (546,233), Egypt (283,636), Ethiopia (277,780), Libya (224,920) and Kenya (193,189).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge
How Africa Can Reform Education Amid Covid-19 School Closures
Exness Donates $50,000 to Fight South Africa's Covid 3rd Wave
Use Ebola Experience to Halt Covid-19 in West Africa - Experts
All Kenyan Adults to Be Vaccinated By 2022
How HIV/Aids History Can Help Africa in Grip of Covid-19 3rd Wave
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X