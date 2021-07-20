Namibia: Rape Accused Pensioner Granted Bail On Appeal

20 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A 67-year-old man, who was initially refused bail in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court, succeeded in having that decision overturned in the Windhoek High Court on appeal.

The man, who may not be identified to protect the identity of his alleged victim, is facing three counts of rape for allegedly violating his 13-year-old grandchild. Magistrate John Sindano refused to grant the pensioner bail on the grounds that the charges are serious and that the accused, who resides with the victim, may interfere with her.

He also refused bail on the grounds that it would not be in the interest of justice or the interest of society to release him on bail. His lawyer, Raywood Rukoro, then approached the Windhoek High Court to grant his client bail on the grounds that he is an elderly man and is not healthy. He also argued the magistrate overemphasised the seriousness of the offence, which has not been proven as yet, and the interference fears.

Windhoek High Court Judge Herman January granted the accused bail in the amount of N$3 000 with conditions. He ordered the accused must report to the police at the Kuisebmond police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 08h00 and 18h00. He is also not allowed to leave the local authority of Walvis Bay and Kuisebmond without the written permission of the investigating officer or the station commander of the local police station. He must also undertake to attend all court appearances as set down and must surrender his passport or any other travel documents to the police and is not allowed to apply for any new travel documents.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X