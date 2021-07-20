Zimbabwe: Veteran Mbira Player, Tutor Chozengwa Dies

20 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Popular gwenyambira Newton Cheza Chozengwa has died.

Chozengwa died on Sunday after a short illness, his friend Wilfred Nyamasvisva MaAfrika, confirmed on social media.

Nyamasvisva, who is leader of the revered Mbira ensemble Mawungira Enharira, took to his official Facebook page and announced the sad loss.

"Matemayi, Newton Cheza is no more," he wrote.

"Gwenyambira mukuru vatisiya, Fambayi zvanaka Nzou."

Chozengwa was a veteran mbira player and tutor for a career spanning over two decades during which he performed and recorded mbira music.

His music is still viewed as a yardstick for Zimbabwean cultural roots.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X