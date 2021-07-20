Zimbabwe: Veteran Mbira Player, Tutor Chozengwa Dies

Popular gwenyambira Newton Cheza Chozengwa has died.

Chozengwa died on Sunday after a short illness, his friend Wilfred Nyamasvisva MaAfrika, confirmed on social media.

Nyamasvisva, who is leader of the revered Mbira ensemble Mawungira Enharira, took to his official Facebook page and announced the sad loss.

"Matemayi, Newton Cheza is no more," he wrote.

"Gwenyambira mukuru vatisiya, Fambayi zvanaka Nzou."

Chozengwa was a veteran mbira player and tutor for a career spanning over two decades during which he performed and recorded mbira music.

His music is still viewed as a yardstick for Zimbabwean cultural roots.