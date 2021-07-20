Zimbabwe: Government Secures U.S.$1m for Former Farmers

20 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Government has secured US$1 million that will go towards the payment of compensation to white former farm owners as agreed in the Global Compensation Deed signed last year.

Government signed the GCD with the former farmers whose land was gazetted for resettlement of landless indigenous Zimbabwean.

In a statement this morning, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube confirmed the development saying the money was secured from a dividend paid on Government's shareholding in Kuvimba Mining House.

The first dividend from this long term shareholding was paid on June 23.

"An amount of USD1 million was declared in favour of the fund for compensating former farm owners and this amount will be applied towards partial settlement of the agreed global compensation figure.

"Subsequently dividends will be paid quarterly and applied in the same manner," Minister Ncube said in the statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X