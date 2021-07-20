Kenyatta on the Spot Following Activist Murder

19 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Mary Wangari

The macabre killing of acclaimed activist and environmentalist Joannah Stutchbury has elicited mixed reactions with the international community issuing a list of demands to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A team of 44 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) led by Amnesty Kenya now wants the government to launch investigations into her murder through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and apprehend the culprits.

Moreover, the NGOs issued to the DCI a 14-day ultimatum to conduct an in-depth probe into the ghastly murder which evoked local and international outcry, and to table a report before the end of July.

"... we speak as environmentalists, conservationists, civil societies organizations and advocates of the earth to demand action from our leaders, starting with the President of Kenya, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kenya Forestry Service and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, to thoroughly investigate the murder of Joannah Stutchbury,"

In a chilling incident on Thursday, July 17, 2021, 10:00pm, thugs who have yet to be apprehended, shot the 67-year-old environmental enthusiast four times on the head killing her instantly outside her Kiambu home, adjacent to Windsor Country Club.

Before her demise, Joannah who was one of the leaders of Permaculture Movement in Kenya, had conducted spirited campaigns to save the Kenya Forest Service owned and gazetted Kiambu Forest from invasion by elites and squatters.

Prior to her gruesome murder, Joannah is said to have received threats over her life to an extent of being brandished with a gun early this year.

"Everyone is becoming a murderer nowdays au ni hizi nchi tuko na deni yao wanaturoga??" wondered one Mary Mumbi

"Lakini hapa Kenya ndio shetani amekuja na wajukuu," exclaimed Meryline Mahebo

"Kenya is a home of rich gangsters and poor millionaires. God watch over us please," remarked.

There are those who felt that Kenyan government had failed the environmental champion bigtime despite her efforts to conserve natural habitats in the country.

"The environment activist was doing a good job trying to protect our wetlands from developers. It is sad that she had to die for it. May her soul rest in peace," said Mary Kihori

"Our government has failed, after reporting all the threat even posting them in social media nothing was done sahii ndio wanajifanya wako na huruma nkt," exclaimed one Sabil Almamupa

"Land grabbers:this cartels will not hesitate to take you out if you stand on their way, very sad... ," wrote Collins Omondi

