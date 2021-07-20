Namibia: Bribery Accused Youth Leader Remanded in Custody

A Windhoek-based Swapo youth leader, entangled in a bribery plot to allegedly mobilise for the release of the Fishrot accused from custody on bail,

appeared in the local magistrate's court yesterday.

The accused Sylas Tangi Mungoba made his first appearance before magistrate Ndapewa Amadhila where he was informed of the State's opposition to grant him bail. Mungoba is charged with a count of corruptly giving gratification under section 34 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 8 of 2003.

The specific Act deals with directly or indirectly giving gratification as an inducement.

He is further charged with a count of defeating or obstructing the course of justice. It is alleged Mungoba tried to bribe Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement's head of elections Paulus 'Pau Pau' Kathanga. Mungoba is accused of trying to entice Kathanga to mobilise and launch a protest against the Judiciary for the release of those currently in police custody for their alleged involvement in the multi-million-dollar fisheries bribery case currently before the High Court.

During court proceedings prosecutor Adrie Hendricks said the State is objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges which is evident from the penalty clause. The State fears that should Mungoba be released on bail, he will interfere with witnesses, while investigations are at an infancy stage.

Furthermore, it would not be in the interest of the public and or administration of justice for him to be granted bail. Mungoba's defence

lawyer Petrus Elago informed the

court they will be approaching the court for a formal bail application. Thus,

the court scheduled the formal bail hearing for 2 August.

The court then postponed the case to 2 September for ongoing police investigations as the State indicated that there are currently six witness statements outstanding, MTC records to be obtained and an audio that needs to be translated and transcribed. Mungoba was remanded in custody at the Windhoek police station.