Zimbabwe: Govt Introduces Forced Vaccination for Civil Servants

The Herald Zimbabwe
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga receives his second jab of Sinopharm vaccine (file photo).
20 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

In order to curtail new Covid-19 infections and deaths, Government has, with immediate effect, ordered all civil servants to be vaccinated, while unvaccinated workers have been banned from boarding buses provided by the employer.

Public Service Commisson (PSC) secretary, Jonathan Wutawunashe announced the new measures Monday through circular number 20 of 2021 leaked to NewZimbabwe.com and addressed to permanent secretaries.

Wrote Wutawunashe: "All civil servants are considered to be frontline workers as indicated by the health authorities.

"All heads of ministries are, therefore, directed to ensure that all civil servants under their jurisdiction are vaccinated.

He added: "Only members with proof of vaccination against Covid-19 shall board PSC buses."

Wutawunashe also decreed all ministries, except Health and Child Care, to reduce the number of staff reporting for work to 10% from the 40% set recently courtesy of PSC circular number 19.

The directive extends to all departments and agencies.

"Line ministries to rotate staff in such a manner that no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days at a stretch," further wrote the PSC head.

Those working from home should be provided adequate information communications technology (ICT) gadgets and data bundles in order to remain efficient and productive.

At workstations, which have to be manned by a skeletal staff complement, employees must be capacitated with efficient and sufficient brand width to facilitate the holding of virtual meetings and other electronically-enabled communications, Wutawunashe said.

Permanent secretaries, department heads and agency chiefs will be called to explain cases of staffing above the 10% threshold.

"There shall be strict monitoring and enforcement of staff attendance at workplaces. Daily staff attendance records should continue to be submitted to the PSC before 1300hours and any variation should be accompanied by a clear justification," Wutawunashe wrote.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X