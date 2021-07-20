Zimbabwe: Govt Further Decongests Workforce to 10 Percent

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zimbabwe Tourism Authority offices in Harare (file photo).
20 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Government has further decongested its workforce to 10 percent from the current 40 percent as part of its measures to safeguard civil servants from Covid-19, amid rising cases over the past few days.

This is contained in a circular issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe directed to Government ministries, Auditor General Ms Mildred Chiri and Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

According to the circular referenced 'Measures for Covid-19 containment within the public service', Ambassador Wutawunashe directed all ministries to adhere to the laid down measures with immediate effect.

"Reduce the number of staff coming to work from 40 percent to 10 percent for all the ministries, departments and agencies with the exception of the Ministry of Health and Child Care and designated critical services with immediate effect," he said.

"Line ministries to rotate staff in such a manner that no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days stretch. There shall be strict monitoring and enforcement of staff attendance at workplaces." Ambassador Wutawunashe said only members with proof of vaccination against Covid-19 shall board PSC buses.

The PSC shall observe social distancing on buses, with each bus carrying a maximum of 35 passengers.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana also announced the move on his Twitter account last night.

"Only 10 percent of civil servants are going to work as the Public Service Commission takes measures to decongest workspaces as part of the fight against Covid-19," he said.

"This may have serious effect on the quality of service the public will receive, please bear with us."

