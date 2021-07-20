Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 12 Deaths, 101 New Infections

19 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities reported, this Monday, the registration of 12 deaths, 101 new cases and 35 recovered patients, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, five deaths were registered in Huila province, four in Cunene, two in Lunda Norte and one in Lunda Sul.

The new cases, the report said, were diagnosed in Cunene, with 42, Moxico with 28, Luanda with 11, Zaire with 8, Huambo with 6, Benguela with 2, Cabinda with 2 and Lunda Sul with 2 cases.

Aged between 1 month and 86 years, the list included 57 men and 44 women.

Of those recovered, 18 live in Luanda, 7 in Bié, 6 in Huambo, 3 in Huila and 1 in Zaire.

The laboratories processed 1,883 samples.

The authorities control 116 people in institutional quarantine centres, 2,387 under epidemiological surveillance and 108 patients in treatment centres.

Angola has 40,905 positive cases, with 969 deaths, 34,790 recovered and 5,147 active. Of those active, 6 are critical, 8 severe, 75 moderate, 9 mild and 5,049 asymptomatic.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

