Namibia: Tombo Fuels Curfew Regulation Violations

While violations of the Covid-19 regulations in both Omusati and Ohangwena are minimal, the selling of alcohol during prohibited hours is still eminent in some parts, particularly in the villages, where communities continue to sell the traditional brew known as tombo unabatedly.

Omusati police commander Titus Shikongo said the compliance in his region is satisfactory, especially in towns. "We wish to commend the public for their cooperation during this testing time. This has been reached after a consistent mobilisation and dedicated patrols that residents started changing their attitude towards compliance," said Shikongo.

However, the regional commander said pockets of non-compliance is still observed in relation to the sale of liquor, violation of curfew and unauthorised entry in restricted zones.

"Persistent violations are being experienced in villages, especially tombo outlets. Bush roads are also presenting a serious challenge as motorists tend to use these roads to enter to restricted zones," said Shikongo. Since the whole country went into total lockdown earlier this month, Omusati has registered 50 cases against people violating the curfew.

Of those, Shikongo said, 37 are for liquor violators, four for entry into an unauthorised zones, five for violating the curfew and two each for not a wearing a mask and contravention of public gathering protocols.

In Ohangwena, the regional commander, Elizabeth Mukete-Sibolile also echoed that the behaviour of villagers remain a challenge. Mukete-Sibolile said the police get tipped off by the community leaders that villagers continue to disregard the set regulations.

"People are still living their normal lives but once we get those reports we get to the concerned community and inform them of the dos and don'ts," said Mukete-Sibolile.

Mukete-Sibolile appealed to the people to adhere to the regulations in order to curb further spread of the virus and to protect themselves and others. The commissioner also appealed for people to attend funerals in the prescribed numbers.

"When life becomes diverse our core values, tradition and action should also become diverse," said Mukete-Sibolile.