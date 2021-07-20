Liberia: Human Rights Delegation Holds Partnership Meeting With INCHR Secretariat

A delegation from the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions (NANRHIs) with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, arrived in the country over the weekend as guest of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR). Essentially, the delegation's mission is to strengthen existing ties with the INCHR.

A statement from the commission said members of the visiting delegation include Gilbert Sebihogo, Executive Director of the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions (NANRHIs) and Laura Arudi, Program Officer at NANRHI.

While in the country, the Executive Director, at the head of his delegation is expected to pay courtesy calls on major stakeholders within the country. This will include officials from the Executive and Legislative branches of the Liberian Government, aimed at rallying substantive material and financial support for the optimum functioning and maintenance of Liberia's Rights Commission as an "A" status national human rights institution within the global human rights arena.

Additionally, the delegation is further scheduled to hold a consultative dialogue with a crossed section of civil society organizations in Liberia to discuss a wide-range of issues which, at its core, will be consolidating a harmonious collaboration between the CSO Network of Liberia and the INCHR for nourishing a common course of human rights promotion and protection in the country.