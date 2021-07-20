Nigeria: NAF Jet Crash - How Residents Rescued Pilot After Parachuting in Zamfara Forest

Some residents of a community in Zamfara state (name withheld) on Monday gave an insight into how they rescued a pilot shortly after he parachuted following a crash of his fighter jet on Sunday.

The fate of other crew members, however, remained unknown.

Credible sources told our correspondent that the fighter jet crashed near a community located 15km west of Dansadau town.

A resident said: "The pilot jumped down using parachute and quickly headed to a nearby community. The residents upon realizing what had happened decided to hide him so that he might not be identified and killed by armed bandits."

"The armed criminals were spotted loitering around the scene of the crash probably looking for any survivor."

Daily Trust reports that the Kumbayana forest, where the jet crashed straddling Zamfara, Kebbi, and Niger states is heavily infested by armed bandits led by Dogo Gide and one Sani Mochoko.

Dogo Gide is believed to have ties with Boko Haram.

Daily Trust reports that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft was shot down by bandits on Sunday but but the authorities denied the story.

However, in a statement on Monday, Spokesman of NAF, Edward Gabkwet, said the aircraft was attacked while returning from an air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna States.

He said the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft.

"Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements waiting for sunset," he said.

The recent crash brings to four the total crashes within one year, one of which claimed the life of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.