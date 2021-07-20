Nigeria: Leaders Preach Tolerance, Unity At Sallah

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajagbiamila, state governors and other political leaders across the country have urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice and work for national unity.

The leaders, in their Eid-el-Adha messages on Monday, urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to pray for peace and progress of the country.

They also called on Muslims to celebrate the festival with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infection in Nigeria.

President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to Nigerians to be patient with his government as it addresses the hardship in the land.

The president attributed the current challenges facing the country to the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity and flooding that hindered local production for self-sustenance.

He renewed the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.

"The current insecurity in the country has produced severe and adverse effects on agriculture because farmers are prevented from accessing their farms by bandits and terrorists.

"Let me also use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians that we are taking measures to address our security challenges," he added.

Buhari, who extolled sacrifices of Nigerians, however, said that: "Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with the fine virtues of Islam.

Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said though it was painful the country is facing security and economic challenges, this is a passing phase in Nigeria's historical process of nation-building.

He, however, said the federal government was "Determined that we get the challenges behind us and steady our nation's march to its manifest destiny of greatness.

The Senate President urged the Muslim faithful to show love and kindness to their compatriots as exemplified by Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Gbajabiamila

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for their leaders to be able to find solutions to the country's challenges.

Gbajabiamila said Nigerians must remain united and steadfast at all times to be able to face the challenges confronting the country.

Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the success of the ongoing war against kidnapping, banditry, terrorism in some part of the country.

Governors

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State noted that this year's celebration is coming at a period the country is grappling with security and other socio-economic challenges.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismaila Uba Misilli, urged the people to be security-conscious and report any act of breach of law and order capable of threatening the prevailing peace in the state.

Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has called on Nigerian Muslims to devote their prayers during the Eid-el-Kabir festival to calling on Almighty Allah to end the numerous challenges facing the country and further restore unity among the citizenry.

Badaru, in a statement by his media aide, Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro, said "We will continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting us. We will continue with practical steps to impact on the lives of our citizens."

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, urged Muslims to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice.

He also enjoined all Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance, which, he said, would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State called for vigilance and greater support by all Nigerians for the nation's security agencies as they struggle to contain the dangerous elements that are out to kill and maim innocent people.

Ishaku urged Nigerians of all religious faiths and beliefs to continue to pray against these ills that have continued to threaten the peace and safety of lives and properties.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, said amidst the dwindling economy, it is rewarding to share and care for the less privileged and the vulnerable in the society as the festival calls for love towards humanity.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, charged Muslims to use the period to deepen their relationship with Allah and pray for unity, peace and development of the state and Nigeria.

He called for dedication to the virtues of love, oneness, patriotism, tolerance and unity for the desired development in the state and Nigeria."

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State called for prayers and support for the security agencies fighting criminals across the country.

He said the evil acts of killings, banditry and kidnapping could only be surmounted if security agencies were given adequate support and prayed for.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said love, loyalty and sacrifice were the hallmarks of the festival ad urged the Muslims Ummah to continue to uphold these lessons after the festival.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged the Muslim faithful to celebrate with caution and adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols as the nation battle third wave of coronavirus infection.

The governor, in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, implored Nigerians to support governments at the state and federal levels in building a better society that is free from violence, insecurity and other social vices.

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, presented food items and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Muslim community.

The state's Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs. Mabel Agbo, presented bags of rice, cartons of water, fruit drinks, beverages and cows to Muslims at the Enugu Central Mosque, Owerri Road, Enugu.

Receiving the Sallah gift items on behalf of the Muslim Community, the Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Abukakar Yusuf Sambo, expressed delight at Governor Ugwuanyi's "usual gesture" and advised other states to emulate him.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun urged Muslims in the state to engage in moderate celebration across the state.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq urged Nigerians to jettison non-progressive politics and "Everything that may threaten national peace, security or destroy the livelihood and joy of others".

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola enjoined the citizens to respect differences in terms of religion, tribe or political affiliation, and embrace love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

The Northern Governors Forum called for sacrifice by Nigerians particularly leaders who have been saddled with the responsibility for managing the affairs of the nation and ensuring that unity, peace, justice and development is achieved.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan urged leaders at all levels of governance to use the occasion of the Eid-el Kabir to show more sacrifices towards the people and pursue only those things that will improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

Others

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has urged residents of the territory to strive to emulate the virtues of sacrifice and selflessness which are inherent in the celebration of the Eid-el Kabir festival.

The minister said the celebration is an opportunity to offer supplications to Almighty Allah for the continuous growth and development of our country.

The immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki called on the Muslim ummah in Nigeria to continue to demonstrate fear of God, which he described as a key ingredient in building a better Nigeria.

"Our country will develop if leaders display fear of Allah in taking key decisions that will affect the interests of the country and lives of the ordinary people.

"Also, if ordinary people display the fear of God, we will all obey the laws and justifiably insist on the government initiating the right policies at all times," Saraki said in his Sallah message signed by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

A former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, urged prayers for the nation's security, saying insecurity has become Nigeria's worst nightmare. He stressed that without the security of lives and property, development, progress, and economic prosperity would continue to elude the country.

A presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, enjoined the Muslim ummah to let their good virtues be put into best practice.

"Let us remember that the sacrifice depicts submission to the will of Almighty Allah, love for our neighbours, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, discipline and remembrance of Allah. "... for without doubt, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find satisfaction" (Holy Quran 13:vs 28)," he said.

Story by: Muideen Olaniyi, Abdullateef Salau, Balarabe Alkassim, Faruq Shuaibu, Hamisu K. Matazu, Terkula Igidi, Haruna G. Yaya (Gombe), Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt), Magaji Isa Hunkuyi (Jalingo), Romoke W. Ahmad (Minna), Mohammed Abubakar (Dutse), Usman A. Bello (Benin), Hope A. Emmanuel (Makurdi), Raphael Ogbonnaiye (Ado-Ekiti), Christiana T. Alabi (Lagos), Tony Adibe (Enugu), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin), Hameed Oyegbade (Osogbo), Ado Abubakar Musa (Jos)