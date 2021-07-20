Namibia: Full State Honours As Nguvauva Is Laid to Rest

Okahandja — The mortal remains of Chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva, who passed away at the age of 64 due to Covid-19 complications, were laid to rest with full state honours at the Ovambanderu sacred burial site at Okahandja on Saturday.

Nguvauva, a former deputy minister of works and transport, was in 2014 designated as the chief of the Ovambanderu traditional community.

His inauguration was attended by thousands at his popularly known homestead of Omimbonde Vitano at Omauezonjanda in the Omaheke region. His private burial ceremony was preceded by a call at the Ovambanderu Commando 1 at Okahandja where the authority's divine priest Hengombe Ndjoze spoke to the ancestors to inform them of Nguvauva's death ahead of his burial at the community's sacred burial site next to his father Chief Munyuku II Nguvauva and his great-great-grandfather Kahimemua Nguvauva.

The service held under strict Covid-19 regulations was characterised by a sombre mood with people clad in green and black attire and some carrying green handkerchiefs, a trademark of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority.

In his message, President Hage Geingob said Nguvauva, the grandson of Hiatuvao Nguvauva, who was the son of the legendary Ovambanderu chief and nationalist Kahimemua Nguvauva, from his youthful age was exposed to the excellent tradition of resistance to colonialism and apartheid by his forefathers.

"He drew inspiration from these wells of national resistance and chose to stand firm for Namibia's independence. I was also honoured to have hosted his father Ombara Munjuku II in Lusaka for a while and learned a lot from him," Geingob said in a statement read on his behalf during a memorial service at Parliament Gardens on Friday.

Just like his forefathers, Geingob said, Nguvauva devoted his entire life to the cause of freedom and independence of Namibia during the difficult years of the liberation struggle when it was not fashionable and highly dangerous to do so.

"We salute this gallant son, this great patriot and veteran of our liberation struggle, who stood heroically firm where others wavered and by so doing joined the glorious ranks of the courageous sons and daughters of Namibia. We say thank you for your service and thank you for your sacrifice," Geingob said.

He said Nguvauva stood firm in the belief that through constructive dialogue and a process of give and take, Namibia would be able to solve the genocide question.

"I am glad that he fully participated in this crucial undertaking," said Geingob.

"Your legacy of patriotism, bravery, loyalty, hard work, honesty, and unquestionable commitment to the ideals of a free, independent, united, stable and prosperous Namibia in which generations of Namibians would live together in harmony, will continue to serve as an eternal inspiration and memorial to us and future generations."

On his part, Founding President Sam Nujoma said the passing of Nguvauva means that Namibia has lost a revered leader who had the distinct honour of leading the Ovambanderu people for the last six years.

"History indicates that Ovambanderu people resisted colonialism and supported the national liberation struggle waged by Swapo," he said.

Nujoma said when he passed through Botswana on his way to petition the United Nations in 1960, the late Munjuku II was one of the comrades who welcomed and rendered him all the necessary assistance.

After independence, Nujoma said Munjuku II continued to advise and support the Swapo party government in his position as deputy chairperson of the Council of Traditional Leaders in Namibia.

Therefore, Nujoma said he was pleased Nguvauva followed in the footsteps of his father when he joined Swapo in 1984.

Nujoma said Nguvauva will be remembered as a fearless and patriotic freedom fighter whose enormous contribution to the service of our country will be recited by the current and future generations of Namibians.