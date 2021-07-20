Kenya: Khaligraph Vows 'Ndovu Ni Kuu' Hit Will Be Back On YouTube

Khaligraph Jones has assured fans that the hit song 'Ndovu ni Kuu' in which he and Boutross Munene are featured by Krispah alias 'Ndovu Kuu', will be back on YouTube.

The rapper spoke to Nairobi News during the 'OdiNare' rap challenge launch, where he partnered with Odibets through their initiative; OdiMtaani to a tune of sh5 million.

"It is unfortunate that we get to this level of jealousy from fellow artists. The copyright strikes are not legitimate; even Mejja was a victim of such circumstances, so it is something that is happening now in the industry," the 32-year old told Nairobi News.

The song, which had garnered 3 million views on Youtube, was deleted over copyright claims by an upcoming artist; Dexta Briyanka. 'Ndovu Kuu' addressed the situation to his fans urging them to support him in his bid to return the song on Youtube. The rapper cum songwriter defended his claim that the copyright strike was fraudulent and driven by malice.

"I am a music producer, I mixed and mastered the song and I made the beat, so how does someone claim that my song is his?" The 'Ndovu ni Kuu' hitmaker lashed out on his Instagram page.

According to Dexta Briyanka, the song 'Ndovu Kuu' was not only a copyright infringement to his song but was also a threat to Kenyatta University's brand image. The upcoming artist, who also claimed to be an Ambassador of the institution, claimed that the school's applications for admissions consideration dropped greatly as a consequence of the song's lyrics.

Krispah, real name Christopher Thande Githara, shot into fame after featuring Khaligraph Jones on the remix of 'Ndovu ni Kuu' and has since held on to his accrued popularity to propel his music career.

"It is a shame that upcoming artists are now using copyright claims to get to the top rather than put in hard work," papa Jones told Nairobi news.

The matter is set to be handled legally with the 'Ndovu ni Kuu' hitmaker making a promise to his fans, through his Instagram page, that, "whatever legal actions we shall take against the perpetrators involved, no one will ever repeat the same. Thou shall regret."