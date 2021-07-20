Kenya: Vanessa Mdee Plays Down Pregnancy Rumuors

20 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

US-based bongo flava singer Vanessa Mdee has downplayed reports of having a baby with her fiancée actor and singer Rotimi.

These reports emerged over the weekend claiming the singer had delivered a bouncing baby boy.

The claims were engineered by a comment from Navy Kenzo member Aika who commented on a picture post by Vanessa where which she captioned 'But God'.

Aika then commented on "Issa a boy".

Tanzanian bloggers concluded that Vanessa had delivered and immediately congratulatory messages and comments flooded the singer's page forcing her to respond.

"I do not have a baby yoo! You are freaking my mother out. Mama wa watu yuko zake Arusha mnaanza kumpanikisha tu bure kwamba nimezaa. Aliyewaambia nimezaa ni nani? Vanessa posed.

This was the second time Vanessa has had to deny pregnancy claims. In May this year, she was forced again to come out and clear the air when reports emerged claiming she was pregnant.

Vanessa quit music and relocated to Atlanta to live with her Nigerian US-based fiancée Rotimi. The two got engaged in December 2020 after a year of dating. Vanessa started seeing Rotimi after ending her six years relationship with bongo flava sensantion Juma Jux who is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X