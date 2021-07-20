Liberia: PLP Political Leader Urges Muslims to Pray for the Right Leader

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has called on Liberian Muslims to use their time of fasting and praying in observance of this year's Eidul al-Adha (Abraham's Day) to pray for Allah to provide a good and patriotic national leader for the country and its people in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Muslims in Liberia today, July 20, 2021 joined their counterparts around the world in observance of Eidul Al Adha.

The day was set aside and celebrated to mark the bravery of the Prophet Abraham, and Muslims perform the pilgrimage to pay homage at the Kaaba which Abraham had set up and reformed.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.

In a statement issued in Monrovia on Monday, Dr, Cassell observed that for too long, Liberia has been lacking good leaders at the national level who will prioritize and seek the best interest and wellbeing of their people.

He attributed the situation to the lack of patriotism among these leaders as a reason responsible for prioritizing their personal aggrandizement over the wellbeing of the citizenry and the betterment of the nation.

Dr. Cassell said Liberian Muslims should use this time to render fast and prayers and cry upon Allah to intervene and address the situation confronting the Liberian people, most of who are already impoverished and the post-conflict nation which remains faced with numerous challenges.

"As you observe this year's Eidul Adha (Abraham's Day), I ask that you kindly continue to render prayers to Allah for His interventions, guidance, and protection upon the lives of all Liberians, visitors, and foreign dignitaries during this historic Covid-19 pandemic".

"Furthermore, I ask that you pray for Allah's intervention in providing the right leader of our nation who would seek the best interest of our citizens and country, especially during such a historic public health crisis and debilitated economic state of our nation".

Speaking further, Dr. Cassell disclosed that his political party, the PLP believes that the socio-economic liberation and development of Liberia primarily lies in citizens' ability to tolerate each other and work in concert to strengthen the bonds and foster peace and development.

He emphasized that despite religious affiliation, Liberians should continue to hold together for the betterment of society.

"In this spirit, we, therefore, highly value the significance of this day and its correlative worship activities to the stability and development of our dearest nation Liberia. It is our hope and prayer that all your efforts and prayers be accepted so we can all live in peace and harmony.

‏Once again, on behalf of the PLP, I want to say congratulations and Happy Eidu-Adha (Abraham's Day) and may God Almighty bless us all".

At the same time, the PLP has presented 50 bags of 25kg rice and a cow to the National Muslims Council of Liberia (NMCL) for the celebration of Abraham's Day by Muslims in Montserrado County.

"In support of national unity, solidarity and fostering of religious rights and freedom, this is the PLP's way of identifying with the Muslim community here in Liberia during this Abraham's Day celebration".

Presenting the cow and rice, the Chairman of the PLP, Wilmot Paye described the gesture as a "little token" intended to show love and appreciation of the works and prayers Muslims continue to render to Allah for their fellow citizens and the nation as a whole.

He noted that the PLP recognizes that unity remains indispensable for national healing and reconciliation in Liberia.

According to him, the party was established to unify Liberians regardless of status, religion, political and social affiliation.

"This is part of our party's policy to always identify with the Islamic and other religious communities. We are one people and one country and our Political Leader recognizes that. This is not just for the purpose of giving, but it is a moral and institutional obligation".

For his part, the Chairman of the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL), Mr. Sheikh Mansary commended Dr. Cassell and the PLP for the gesture.

He used the occasion to underscore the need for peace, unity and reconciliation among Liberians.

"Religious tolerance is very important in every society. This is what you have shown. You have shown that we are all one family and we are all Liberians. The betterment of this nation depends on the shoulders of every one of us. We need peace, unity and reconciliation".

Dr. Mansary, however, urged his fellow compatriots not to allow politicians to tear them apart to satisfy their personal motives.

"We take this time on behalf of the NMCL to say thank you to Dr. Cassell and the PLP and more should go to where it came from."