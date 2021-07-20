Liberia: Two Men Sent to Jail for Illegal Possession, Sale of Firearm and Ammunition

Monrovia — Two men have been incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison for alleged illegal possession, and sale of firearm and ammunition.

Suspects Abraham Coleman alias Shaky and Prince Toe alias Mohammed Salad now defendants, were incarcerated at the Central Prison on Monday, July 19, 2020, by the Monrovia City Court for the alleged commission of the crimes of Criminal Conspiracy, and Possession and sale of Physical Objects for Lethal Use in violation of Chapter 10 and 17, section 10.4 and section 11 and 17 of the penal Law of Liberia.

Chapter 10.4 Penal Law states title: Criminal Conspiracy states: "A person is guilty of conspiracy if he /she conspired to commit a crime with the purpose of promoting or facilitating its Commission."

According to the police charge sheet, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Captain/ Inspector Charles O. Cassell received intelligence that some unknown men were in possession of firearms and ammunition in Jartono Town, Brewerville.

Based on the complaint, a team of officers headed by Captain/Inspector Cassell went to Jartono Town, where he(Cassel) arrested Suspects Abraham Coleman alias Shaky and Prince Toe alias Mohammed Salad with one UZI Raffle, two UZI Magazines, 8 live UZI Rounds, 71 9mm rounds and 18M-4 rounds.

Following the arrest, they were turned over to the authority of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on Saturday along with the firearm and ammunition for investigation.

The Charge Sheet further revealed that during police investigation, defendants Abraham Coleman and Prince Toe told investigators that they stole the gun and ammunition from an aPost Views: 5bandoned house on Bomi highway where they went to steal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"During police investigation conducted with defendants Prince Toe alias Mohammed Salad and Abraham Coleman alias Shaky, they voluntarily admitted to the commission of the crimes of Criminal Conspiracy, and Illegal Possession and Sale of Physical Objects for Lethal Use."

The charge sheet staPost Views: 5tes: "They also told investigators that they entered the house and saw the herein mentioned UZI Gun and ammunitions in a save and made away with them along with two flat screens."

However, in an interview with FrontPageAfrica, defendants Abraham Coleman and Prince Toe denied the allegations leveled against them, terming it as "False".

"Is false by they (police) saying that I was selling them (Arm and ammunitions). That's not true that I was selling firearm and ammunition. I was carrying the gun to the police station to report it," Abraham Coleman said.