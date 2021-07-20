Liberia: As Another Tragedy Strikes Liberia, State Representative Naquetta Ricks and Leaders of the Colorado Liberian Community Appeal for Assistance

As Covid — 19 continues to wreak havoc in Liberia, the United Liberia organization of Colorado, in collaboration with the African Chambers of Colorado, crying for help to send supplies to Monrovia, Liberia.

The United Liberia Organization of Colorado, led by Liberian-born American philanthropist Ebenezer Norman and the African Chamber of Commerce led by Colorado state representative Naquetta Ricks, reached a deal with the world's largest distributor of medical resources -- Project Cure, Colorado.

Project cure has agreed to donate two containers with a shipment of medical supplies to Monrovia but has tasked the leadership of the United Liberia Organization of Colorado in collaboration with the African Chambers of Colorado to seek funds to cater for the shipping fees from Denver, Colorado to Monrovia, Liberia

The President of the Liberia Organization of Colorado, in a statement, said

"The effects of COVID-19 are horrendous worldwide, and with the lack of adequate health care infrastructure in Liberia, COVID could dismantle the entire country. Liberia is a developing country in West Africa, which is still recuperating from the effects of the Ebola virus, and now faces another worldwide pandemic, putting its health infrastructure in disarray."

The President further stated that $50,000 is required for the supplies to be sent to Monrovia and he thus appeals to philanthropists and the general public to charitably support its mission and come to the help of the People of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Colorado state Representative Naque

For more information, contact the

ULOC President Ebenezer Norman, via his email [email protected] or his office line 720-345-8347

Post Views: 3

tta Ricks, a Liberian born also added that "Liberia's COVID threat hits 'new level' as Delta variant spreads throughout the country " she appeals to the people of Colorado to help save lives in Liberia.

The United Liberia Organization of Colorado is a community base 501c 3 Non-profit organization that caters to the needs of Liberians in the State of Colorado.

ULOC's mission is to provide social services to immigrants and refugees in the areas of education, housing, health, employment, and other social initiatives.

The African Chamber of Commerce of Colorado, USA's mission is to encourage economic growth, collaboration, and investments in African Immigrant communities of Colorado.