Liberia: Senate Confirms Several Nominees to Government Positions

20 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate last Thursday confirmed several nominees to government positions in keeping with their constitutional duties. Among an array of nominees, Professor D. Karn Karlor is an experienced politician and civil society advocate.

Five weeks ago, President George Weah made several nominations affecting several Ministries and Agencies.

The action by the Liberian Senate to confirm in its Plenary was made possible through reports from relevant committees.

Those confirmed include Hon. J. Aloysius Tarlue Jr. and Dr. Musa Dukuly as Executive Governor and Deputy Governor for Policy respectively, the Central Bank of Liberia.

The Liberian Senate has also confirmed Hon. Emmanuel N. Reeves and Cllr. Margaret C. Ansumana as Senior Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Senior Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs, respectively at the Maritime Authority.

Also confirmed today are, Cllr. Edwin K. Martin, Executive Chairperson, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Hon. Garswa Jackson, Auditor General, General Auditing Commission (GAC), Hon. Leelia Rosamond Andrew, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Mrs. Thelma E. Duncan (Comfort) Sawyer, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, respectively.

According to a Senate press release, also confirmed by the Liberian Senate are Hon. D. Karn Karlor, Commissioner for National Integrity System, Governance Commission, Hon. Gertrude J.D. Williams, Assistant Minister for Administration and Insurance, Ministry of Transport, Hon. Reginald Nagbe, Director General, National Lottery Authority, Hon. Onekeh Symthe Jackson, Deputy Director for Human Resource Management and Policy, Civil Service Agency (CSA), as well as Hon. Angel Banda, Assistant Minister for Small and Medium Size Business, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

