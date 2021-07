On Tuesday morning, the interim president of Mali escaped an attack outside the Great Mosque of Bamako, during the Muslim rite of Eid al-Adha, the feast of the Sacrifice.

"After the imam's prayer and sermon, when the imam was about to sacrifice his sheep, a young man tried to stab Assimi (Goïta) from behind, but another person got injured," Latus Tourè, manager of the Great Mosque, told AFP.

Translated from the original in French.