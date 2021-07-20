Kenya: Jalang'o, Captain Otoyo, to Educate Papa Shirandula's Daughter

Media personalities Felix Odiwour commonly known as Jalang'o, Kenneth Gichoya, aka Njoro, and Kazungu Matano who is best known by the stage Captain Otoyo have undertaken to educate fallen actor Charles Bukeko's daughter through to University.

The trio made the announcement at the weekend at an event where the deceased's family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to celebrate his first anniversary.

The deceased, a popular actor best known by the name Papa Shirandula, died on July 18, 2020, after developing breathing complications while awaiting treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

"From today onwards," Jalang'o declared.

"Sherry should never worry about her school fees; we will handle it, myself, Otoyo, and Njoro. I will give you a cheque to cater for her entire primary school at Moi Educational Centre and even when she joins high school. Never worry about her education because if Papa was alive, he would have catered for that in a good school," Jalang'o said.

This announcement left Bukeko's widow Beatrice Andega, emotional.

"There are problems you wonder how you will solve, But I thank God because he is a God of solutions; what Jalang'o and his friends have done have melted my heart; I was seated here thinking of school while God was working for me. He has made a solution". Emotional Andega said.

Jalang'o went ahead said, "I want Papa to smile wherever he is for the good work he did for us; if it weren't for Papa, I wouldn't be the brand you see here today; our daughter will never worry about school fees again. Mum, I promise you from today to the University, provided we are all alive, we will take responsibility for her fees," he added.

Papa Shirandula is known to have nurtured these three and many other actors.