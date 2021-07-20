South Africa: Supply Chains Are 'Largely Back On Track' As Department of Trade and Industry Loosens Rules to Ensure Smooth Flow

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The bottom line is that goods are getting to market, which is one of the starting points for a functioning economy in the 21st century.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said on Monday that supply chains for food and other products "are largely back on track" after last week's riotous destruction and looting. And while the department has a penchant for making rules, it has actually relaxed some to allow the links in the supply chain to join up.

The department said in a statement that: "Large retail chains have reported that supply of food and other products to South African stores and neighbouring states, affected by disruptions in supply-chains in KwaZulu-Natal, are largely back on track.

"South Africa's three largest retail groups, with stores throughout the region, noted that disruptions were mainly the result of the pressures on the N3 corridor from the Durban port and interruptions in supply from factories in KZN," it said, without naming the retailers.

It further noted that the crucial N3 highway had been functioning normally since Sunday morning and that 100 trucks per hour were passing key checkpoints on it.

