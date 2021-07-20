South Africa: Steinhoff Increases Its Settlement Offer By R4 Billion

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tim Cohen

Steinhoff has substantially sweetened its proposed settlement offer to multiple shareholder claim groups, but it's impossible to know whether the improved offer will pass shareholder muster -- and the vote is likely to go down to the wire.

Steinhoff announced on Friday that it had added just under R4-billion to its settlement offer, which now amounts to €2.1-billion or R20-billion. That might sound like a lot, but it means that the majority of claimants would be getting somewhere between 6.64c and 9.96c in the euro.

The 66% increase in the settlement offer was the result of "a material improvement in the underlying financial and operational performance of the group since the announcement of the settlement proposal in July 2020".

One of the reasons that it's hard to tell whether the improved offer will pass is because the claim of the "market purchase claimants" depends on when they bought shares. These claimants are basing their claim on the notion that they bought shares in Steinhoff under false pretences, but their loss depends on at what point the purchase was made.

The total amount on offer to the "market purchase claimants" is now estimated to be about €442-million, up from €266-million, Steinhoff...

