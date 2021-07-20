South Africa: 'She Was Still Breathing' - Death of Schoolgirl Tinyiko Ndlovu in Soweto Mall Looting Mayhem Leaves Family in Agony

Tinyiko Ndlovu died last week during the looting of Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto. She was only 14. Her family describe the horrifying night they found out what happened.

Dorothy Ndlovu started to worry when her granddaughter Tinyiko did not return home on the afternoon of Monday, 12 July 2021. While school has been suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown, the Grade 9 pupil would often leave home in the morning to spend time with friends and return to eat and prepare a meal for Dorothy in the afternoon.

"She had left home around 8am in the company of her friends. All the time we thought she was playing with friends only to be called to the gruesome scene where she lay," said Tinyiko's cousin, Ayanda Ndlovu, in the family's home in Meadowlands Zone 5, Soweto.

Tinyiko Ndlovu, 14, came from a family of entertainers. Her grandmother, who died last week, had been a member of Gibson Kente's acting company -- a photo of her performing hung from the wall. Her mother was a professional singer. (Photo: Supplied)

Tinyiko, who was 14, moved from Mpumalanga to Johannesburg to live with relatives after her mother, Thembeka, died in 2009. She was attending...