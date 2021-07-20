South Africa: Less Jittery Toyota Is Back in Business in Durban After Authorities Provide a 'Recovery Roadmap'

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The Toyota Motor Corporation says its Durban factory will reopen on Tuesday, 20 July, just more than a week after it shut as rioting and looting spread across the city. It has been engaging with the city and the province, and raised concerns in a letter last week, but says local authorities have provided it with a 'recovery roadmap', assuaging its jitters.

Reopening the plant, which produces the Hilux bakkie, the Fortuner, the Quantum and the Corolla Quest, is a reassuring sign that the eThekwini Municipality is returning to normal - or what passes for "normal" in South Africa these days.

"Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) issued a letter requesting an action plan from local government on Thursday morning, 15 July 2021. Since then [Toyota South Africa Motors] has received a positive response from the city and the province in the form of a recovery roadmap. This has gone a long way to assuage the fears of our parent company TMC," the company said in a brief statement.

The precise details of the roadmap have not been revealed. But Toyota's Prospecton factory outside Durban is a key employer in the region, with a workforce of 7,200, many of whom would have...

