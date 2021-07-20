South Africa: The Only Way to Stop This Spiral of Violence and Racism Is to Act Decisively On Poverty

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Rebone Tau

South Africa is far from the days of Nelson Mandela who sought to create a broad coalition of black, white, Indian and coloured in the first democratic government in the nation's history. As we celebrate Mandela Day annually, we also need to work on race relations, which needs to be linked to the class struggle.

As the dust settles on last week's shocking events which saw more than 200 shopping centres trashed and looted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, an inquest has begun into the origins of the carnage. Specifically, some are asking why the violence was weaponised and directed towards shopping centres, why communities that attacked shopping centres didn't feel enough ownership to defend "their mall". They want to know why there was a deliberate attack on white-owned businesses.

Attacks on shopping centres were always going to be inevitable because they are the centres of activity in townships and locations. Obviously, the RET faction and agent provocateurs have identified these places as the visible faces of "white monopoly capital" in black townships -- aberrations that must make all black people boil with anger.

Coming back to the people who keep saying that attacks on business assets are a sign of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

