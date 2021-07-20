South Africa Needs an Urgent Reset to Lead It From a Path of National Suicide

opinion

Throughout the annals of history, national suicides have occurred. The events of the past week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are examples of this. People looted and destroyed vital infrastructure such as shops, pharmacies and medical centres and brought the vaccination programme in KZN to a grinding halt.

During World War 2, as the army of Joseph Stalin was on an unstoppable march to Berlin, mass murderer Adolf Hitler had one thing in mind: to end his life.

Germany was facing inevitable defeat. Its infrastructure was crumbling rapidly. Hitler's henchman, Heinrich Himmler, was making overtures to the West to save his skin. The second-most powerful man in Germany, Albert Speer, who was in charge of arms manufacturing, could not save Germany by killing Hitler because he could not find a ladder to climb the chimney that had been erected around the air intake vent of Hitler's bunker. It was a comical end to a 12-year regime that had plunged the world into the heart of darkness.

But Hitler had other plans. He reasoned that if Germany could not win the war, it did not deserve to survive. The Hitler approach is appropriately called national suicide. Accordingly, he ordered that all German...