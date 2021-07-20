South Africa: Looting and Lexicons - a New Dictionary for South Africa

opinion

The destruction of trucks and shopping centres, factories, pharmacies and jobs from Johannesburg to Durban proves that the old language is driving us to destruction. It needs to be reformed.

Here are some suggestions on which items of vocabulary need to be retired and which words should take their place.

Now.

This word is for one man - Cyril Ramaphosa. Our president needs to do things now and right now and straightaway, not just now, and not at the end of a long process, commission, investigation or pointless consultations. An example: Duduzane and Duduzile need to be behind bars now.

Revolution.

In its traditional sense, this word is obsolete. The only revolution that counts is the revolution in living conditions - this was the insight of Deng Xiaoping, the greatest leader of China, in 1978, and it brought eight hundred million people out of desperate poverty. If you are planning another kind of revolution, be specific about which model you are following - Haitian, Venezuelan, Angolan, Khmer Rougean or Zuptan.

The Poor, the Masses, the Revolutionary Masses, any kinds of Masses (along with a short lesson in economics).

These...