South Africa: Instigators of Violence Among 'Six Key Arrests' - Govt

analysis

The government says six 'key arrests' have been made -- including the instigators of last week's violence and looting -- but it has mentioned no names yet.

Just over two weeks after he flanked Jacob Zuma in front of Zuma's Nkandla home where the former president addressed a gathering of supporters before his imprisonment a few days later, media practitioner and former DJ Ngizwe Mchunu turned himself in to the police.

He is among six "key arrests" made so far, according to a government statement, with three suspects remanded in custody "for bail hearings later". The charges against them include incitement to commit public violence. More arrests are expected soon, the statement said.

Mchunu travelled to Johannesburg a week after his Nkandla appearance to "address the nation" at Kwa Mai Mai, a traditional medicine market and hostel inhabited by people with roots in KwaZulu-Natal. There he gave President Cyril Ramaphosa and acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo three days to release Zuma, who was jailed for 15 months after defying a court order to testify before the State Capture Inquiry.

A couple of days after Zuma was incarcerated in the Estcourt Correctional Centre, violence began in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng....