Nigeria: Sunday Igboho Should Be Given Right to Defend Self - Yoruba Council of Elders

20 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

The Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE has said that Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, should be granted the right to defend himself if truly he has been arrested.

The reaction came on the heels of news that filtered in that the popular Yoruba freedom fighter was allegedly arrested in Cotonou by the security operatives in the West African country.

Igboho was said to have been arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria's secret police.

Reacting to the alleged arrest of Igboho, the Secretary-General of YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, while speaking with Vanguard on the telephone said: "For me, it ha not been confirmed officially, and I am sure that the Department of State Security, DSS will ultimately confirm if it's true. And if it's true, they have to go through the due process of law to carry out an investigation."

"He should be charged to a constituted court o law and should be granted the right to defend himself. There should be no course for alarm until we hear officially if he has been arrested."

"But I want to tell you, his arrest cannot in any way, affect the Yoruba nation agitation. If the agitations are genuine with their convictions, that should not derail them from achieving their aims," Olajide said.

