Nigeria: NOC President Tasks Team Nigeria to Be Worthy Ambassadors At the Games

20 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Ahmed Gumel, has charged Team Nigeria's delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, to be worthy ambassadors of country at the multi sports global fiesta.

Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Phemmy Adetula, quoted Gumel as describing the country's athletes and officials as the most important personalities to him at the Games.

Gumel, who on his arrival at the Narita Airport in Tokyo on Sunday said: "I have to congratulate every athlete representing Nigeria at this games. You are our worthy ambassadors who have toiled day and night to qualify to represent our great country.

"As you are representing Nigeria, you are representing yourselves and your families as well. So, it's extremely important you all represent well.

"Your whereabouts before, during, and after the Games are key to us at the Nigeria Olympic Committee and, we implore you to stay clean and win clean medals," observed the NOC chief.

Gumel thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly role in making the athletes have a sense of belonging as they will be competing at the games. Also, he appreciated the working relationship and understanding between the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and the NOC.

He stressed that the relationship has geared the athletes for a good outing in Japan.

Team Nigeria with 58 athletes, will compete in nine spor9ts at the Olympic Games starting from 23rd July to 8th August.

