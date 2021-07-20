Nigerian Singer, IB Rocket, Out With 'One Life'

20 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

All is set for the take-off of fast rising artiste, Ibrahim Oriyomi Jimoh, a.k.a IB Rocket, is optimistic about hitting the Nigerian music airwaves in no time.

The Ilorin, Kwara State born artiste, who is Lagos based, and recently featured Barry Jhay in his latest single 'One Life', is beginning to make the rounds on all digital platforms.

Although, Rocket lost his father years ago, he maintained that growing up was interesting, disclosing that both before and after the unfortunate incidents, he and his parents had always maintained a cordial and loving relationship.

Music became his thing early on even though his name didn't pop on the charts until 2020, majorly because the young man was braving his way through other business endeavours.

IB Rocket was born and bred in Lagos into a modest family. He attended Millennium Secondary School in Egbeda and still harbours the ambition to make advancements in his education.

He now owns his label, 'Brotherhood Records', with his music focusing on the now very popular Afro-pop and Afro-beat. The influence for these stems from his love for superstars like Wizkid, Davido and Olamide. He has released two other songs namely 'My City' and 'No Worries' featuring Seyi Vibez.

IB Rocket is a man of talent, focus and determination. He is set to take over the airwaves in Nigeria and beyond

