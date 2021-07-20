Nigeria: FAAN Bans Protocol Officers, Police Orderlies From Lagos, Abuja Airports

20 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

As Muslim faithful celebrate this year's Eid-El-Kabir across the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has stopped protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries from accessing the airports except they are travelling alongside their principals.

The authority also assured all airport users that the nation's airports are fully ready to play host to air travellers during and after the celebration.

In a press statement by the general manager, corporate affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, and made available to LEADERSHIP, she said only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.

"To ensure safe, healthy and seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during this celebration, the authority has put necessary safety measures in place, particularly with respect to the Covid-19 protocols laid down by relevant government agencies," Yakubu said.

She assured that "other facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture has been strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic at the airports."

