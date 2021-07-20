South Africa: Cash Squeeze - Moody's Downgrades Credit of Five South African Municipalities

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mfuneko Toyana

Ratings firm Moody's last Friday downgraded the credit of five South African regional and local government authorities. It warned there was an increasing likelihood the councils would be unable to meet their debt payments or source cash from capital markets to meet future obligations due to falling revenue, as cash-strapped consumers defaulted on taxes.

Moody's downgraded the City of Johannesburg, City of Cape Town, the Nelson Mandela metropolitan municipality in the Eastern Cape, the City of Ekurhuleni's water entity and the City of uMhlathuze municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, to between four and five notches below investment grade.

Most of the entities were put on review for further downgrades by Moody's, meaning they could plunge deeper into sub-investment territory should economic conditions worsen, which is likely to be the case.

"The rating downgrades reflect rising liquidity pressure as a result of material shortfalls in revenue collection, that Moody's expects to last, in the context of very weak growth," Moody's said in the report.

"The continued strain in the operating environment, as South Africa continues to battle the coronavirus through strict lockdown regulations, further exacerbates the pressures on the municipalities," Moody's said.

