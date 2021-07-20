South Africa: The Lost Leader's Handbook - Ten Pointers On How to Deal With Breaking Point, SA Style

opinion

A leader's guide to what really happens when business leaders are expected to save their people, save their business, save their country, rewrite policies, practise empathy, adjust protocols, go remote, return to work, unmute, mute, unmute, check on the kids, check on Eskom, meet targets, pay salaries, fire for theft, and still make it home in time for supper.

This is the leader's life today -- and we're all a little lost. There is a real struggle going on for leaders in the Covid-19 climate. The road is hard and nasty and it's whipped with anxiety -- and no one's talking about it.

What happens when leaders don't know the way? What happens when they're tired of finding the way and they're wired with everyone demanding of them to build a new way? This is what happens:

"I'm done!" That's what I said a few weeks ago when one more person asked me if they could use their Covid-19 leave (and not their annual leave) to work from home with their kids. I snapped. I saw red. More like crimson -- with a psycho dagger in the air and a lot of blood. A lot.

"I'm done!"

In my moment...