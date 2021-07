President Abdel Fattah El Sisi followed up projects currently being implemented in New Alamein city, where he performed the Eidul Adha prayers early Tuesday.

Sisi listened to an explanation by Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar about the projects, which include a city of culture and arts.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki, Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid and other senior state officials and military leaders were also present.