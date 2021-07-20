Egypt: Ireland Removes Egypt From Red List of Travel

20 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Ireland has removed Egypt from the red list of travel, which requires a 12-day mandatory quarantine for arrivals at an Irish hotel, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Egypt held intensive talks with the Irish authorities to explain the precautionary measures in place in the country to curb the spread of deadly virus, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Egypt has introduced a host of anti-coronavirus measures, including at tourism destination and airports, to keep the pandemic under control. The country's daily infection and deaths tallies recorded by the health ministry have been on a downward trend since early-June.

Egypt has recorded 16,446 deaths from the virus and 223,645 recoveries.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said the Irish step is expected to help revive tourism between the two countries.

